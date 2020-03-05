Italy needs 10 million masks to fight coronavirus, getting 800,000 from SA

Italy, which does not make face masks, is getting 800,000 of them from South Africa but needs at least 10 million more, a top Italian civil protection official told AFP on Tuesday.

"We received 400,000 from South Africa (on Monday) and will receive as many" on Wednesday, Civil Protection Department director Luigi D'Angelo said in a telephone interview.

He said the supplies are being delivered to Rome's Fiumicino airport and then distributed across Italy, which has recorded 79 deaths and more than 2,500 virus cases since February 22 -- the most in Europe by far.

D'Angelo said Italy needed "eight million surgical masks", which should be used either by those suffering from the virus or those who have been in contact with sick people.

Italy will also need "several million FFP2 and FFP3 masks to be used by health operators who are in direct contact with patients," the civil protection agency chief said.

The white FFP2 and FFP3 masks offer much more protection than regular surgical masks -- usually green and seen widely on the streets.