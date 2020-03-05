Heading a ball bad for kids' health

Children under the age of 12 are banned from heading soccer balls in training to protect them against brain damage.

While the SA Football Association has not formally announced the ban, the soccer authority said it would have to implement the new rule that came from Scottish, Irish and English football chiefs.

"If those associations have adopted the rule, we have to implement it too. Football is universal, and we do not work in isolation. Those associations have the mandate to make the rules," the association's spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi told Sowetan's sister publication TimesSelect.

On Monday, football associations in England, Scotland and Ireland announced the rule would come into immediate effect following a "landmark field study".

Looking at the health records of 7,676 former players and 23,000 members of the public, the University of Glasgow found professionals were 3.5 times as likely than a member of the public to die from brain disease and, more specifically, five times more likely to die of Alzheimer's, four times more likely to die of motor neuron disease and twice as likely to die of Parkinson's.

Drawn up in conjunction with the Union of European Football Associations' (Uefa) medical committee, the new guideline states that children between the ages of six and 11 should no longer head the ball during training sessions. However, the ban does not apply to games.

Durban mother Luyanda Nhassengo is not concerned about her 11-year-old son heading the ball during the game. Her main concern since Mnotho started playing five years ago has been the ball hitting him.