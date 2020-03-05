Former drug addict now a preacher
Lucas Madela pulled himself from living in the streets and smoking drugs to becoming a lay preacher.
Madela, 34, from Nellmapius near Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, preaches at the Living Stone Assembly, a popular local church in the area. He remembers that he was once hated by the community which has now warmly embraced him.
When Sowetan visited the Madela family yesterday, Madela was holding a Bible, preaching to elders who had surrounded him.
"I regret the day I started smoking drugs, that made my life a living hell for the past decade," said Madela.
He said he started by smoking recreational drugs such as marijuana in 2007 while selling fruits and vegetables in the township.
Madela eventually got hooked on serious drugs, including heroine, which made him steal from his home to feed his expensive addiction.
He said at some stage he stole anything and everything he could get his hands on for a quick buck and fix.
His family started locking anything that could be locked up, forcing him to steal from neighbours and other households in the community, in the process he became one of the most despised people.
"I ended up eating from rubbish bins and collecting tins and bottles [for recycling] to make money for drugs," said Madela.
He was arrested twice for mugging people and for being found in possession of drugs. Both the cases were withdrawn.
Madela was also admitted to hospital three times for overdosing on drugs.
However, after being admitted to hospital in October, he decided that he was tired of living on the edge and quit the needle.
After being discharged from hospital Madela visited a nearby church and started attending regularly.
He said pastor Fika Mathe from the church prayed and counselled him and taught him the Bible.
"I'm happy the community that once hated me now trusts and welcomes me in their homes," said Madela.
His aunt, Naniki Madela, 60, said: "I used to hide even grocery because he would steal it and sell it for drugs, and we always had people coming to report that Lucas has stolen from them."
Naniki said she was proud of him. "I can see he is a changed man and I trust him and welcome him in the house," she said.
Pastor Mathe said Madela always goes with them everywhere they preach.
"I'm hoping one day he can be a pastor the way he is so determined with his calling, he's got passion and potential."
