Former drug addict now a preacher

Lucas Madela pulled himself from living in the streets and smoking drugs to becoming a lay preacher.

Madela, 34, from Nellmapius near Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, preaches at the Living Stone Assembly, a popular local church in the area. He remembers that he was once hated by the community which has now warmly embraced him.

When Sowetan visited the Madela family yesterday, Madela was holding a Bible, preaching to elders who had surrounded him.

"I regret the day I started smoking drugs, that made my life a living hell for the past decade," said Madela.

He said he started by smoking recreational drugs such as marijuana in 2007 while selling fruits and vegetables in the township.

Madela eventually got hooked on serious drugs, including heroine, which made him steal from his home to feed his expensive addiction.

He said at some stage he stole anything and everything he could get his hands on for a quick buck and fix.

His family started locking anything that could be locked up, forcing him to steal from neighbours and other households in the community, in the process he became one of the most despised people.