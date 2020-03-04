Suspected 'Isis trio' to be tried for botanists' murder in high court

The matter involving three alleged Isis affiliates accused of the 2018 murder of two elderly botanists has been set down for pre-trial at the Durban high court.

Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ his wife Fatima Patel and their Malawian boarder, Ahmad “Bazooka” Mussa, briefly appeared before magistrate Irfaan Khalil in the Verulam family court on Wednesday.

The trio is charged with the kidnapping and murder of British-born Cape Town botanists Rod and Rachel Saunders in February 2018.

The state served indictments on all three accused and the matter was postponed to May 29 for pre-trial at the Durban high court.