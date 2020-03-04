Renew your family grave lease or Durban will reuse it

The eThekwini municipality plans to reuse unclaimed graves if family grave leases are not renewed and unclaimed graves are not claimed across the city.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela on Wednesday said the action was necessary as most of Durban's cemeteries were at high capacity.

“eThekwini municipality is appealing to the public to renew their family graves leases and to claim all unclaimed family graves across the city. This is to ensure that all graves that are over 10 years old are leased by the owners. If not, the municipality reserves the right to reuse all unclaimed graves,” he said.

Mayisela said this would be done with full consideration of other agreements, including 20, 25 and 50-year perpetuity leased graves.

“The public has four months commencing from March 1 2020 up to June 30 2020 to come to lease, claim or renew lease agreements of graves.”