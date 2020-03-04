South Africa

Police officer delivers fourth baby of his career

By Shonisani Tshikalange - 04 March 2020 - 13:36
Two members of Kinkelbos police station assisted with the delivery of a baby boy in Colchester, Eastern Cape.
Two members of Kinkelbos police station assisted with the delivery of a baby boy in Colchester, Eastern Cape.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

Kinkelbos police officer Sgt Eugene Bantom and his colleague, Const Vanessa Baartman, on Tuesday helped Nozuko Befile, 44, deliver a baby boy in Colchester, Eastern Cape.

Bantom said it was the fourth time in his career that he had helped deliver a baby.

Baartman and Bantom were the first to arrive on scene after receiving a distress call about Befile, who was about to give birth with no assistance. 

Motherwell cluster commander Maj-Gen Dawie Rabie was delighted with the officers. 

“These two members have shown their level of commitment in rendering a professional service and going the extra mile for their community,” he said.

The mother and baby were taken to hospital for further medical care.

Hero taxi driver helps KZN mom give birth in minibus, clinic probed for alleged misconduct

A KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver has been hailed as a "hero" after he helped a pregnant woman give birth in his taxi on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Father of baby born in Soweto taxi banned from clinic for 'intimidation'

A father whose child was born in a minibus taxi has been banned from Chiawelo Clinic in Soweto for allegedly intimidating a nurse.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X