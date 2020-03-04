Numsa to ask Constitutional Court to reinstate 733 Aveng steel workers

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is set to approach the Constitutional Court on Friday to challenge what it deems to be the unfair dismissal of 733 workers by Aveng Trident Steel.

The move follows a four-year court battle after workers were allegedly forced in 2015 to accept changes to the terms and conditions of their employment.

“The company issued a section 189 notice informing our members of its plans to restructure and retrench,” said Jacob Xilongo, Numsa’s Ekurhuleni regional secretary.

“In the letter they said that if workers refused, then their contracts would be terminated.

“Our members refused to accept the new terms and conditions, and were subsequently dismissed. This is in violation of the Labour Relations Act ... which provides that workers cannot be dismissed for refusing a change in their terms and conditions.”