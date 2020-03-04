KZN premier on a drive to root out incompetent public servants and those who employed them

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has conducted skills audits of more than 4,000 municipal officials with a view to rooting out incompetent staff and those who gave them jobs.

This was announced by KZN premier Sihle Zikalala at the state of the province address (Sopa) on Wednesday.

Last year, Zikalala said he would remove all officials found to be incompetent, along with those who appointed them, after conducting a skills audit of all public servants in the province.

“We committed to undertake a skills audit for all senior managers in the provincial and local government. As part of this, Cogta has conducted skills audits in nine municipalities, covering 4,144 officials,” he said.

The assessment would continue to all outstanding municipalities, he said.