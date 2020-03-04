'DA is captured by a certain faction and I won't go back': Lindiwe Mazibuko

Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko says her days in the DA are long gone and she would not go back to the party if attempts were made to recruit her.

Mazibuko resigned from the DA in 2014, saying she was going to Harvard University in the US to “broaden her prospects”.

At the time, she said her resignation had nothing to do with the differences between her and then party leader Helen Zille.

Mazibuko suggested she might return to the DA in the future, Sunday Times reported.