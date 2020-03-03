'Unnecessary' caesarean section births are popular with SA's medical aid members, claims report

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) said urgent steps must be taken to reduce high levels of medically unnecessary caesarean births in the medical schemes population.

A newly released report by the council claims the overall caesarean section (CS) rate for the medical schemes industry was 77.4%, which is among the highest in the world.

According to the report the rate of caesarean births, most of which are likely to be elective, has remained high in the population covered by medical schemes, even though they are not a chronic condition benefit.

“It is estimated nearly 15% of pregnant women will experience obstetric complications during their pregnancy, and CS delivery will be a life-saving intervention for between 3.6% and 6.5% of cases.

“C-section births continue to increase despite the known associated adverse health outcomes. These include increased risk of infection, surgical and anaesthetic complications, reduced likelihood of breastfeeding, and risks for the baby,” reads the report.

The epidemiology and trends of CS births in the medical schemes’ population was done between 2015 and 2018.

On average, patients part with R42,440.77 for a CS delivery in the private sector.