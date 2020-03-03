Independence of prison oversight body in spotlight at ConCourt

Is there a need to confirm a high court judgment which held that the judicial inspectorate of correctional service (JICS) did not have sufficient independence to perform its functions?

This is the question that was in the Constitutional Court judges’ minds on Tuesday when they heard an application by Sonke Gender Justice.

Sonke wants the court to confirm orders made by the Western Cape high court in September last year that some sections of the Correctional Services Act were unconstitutional to the extent that they failed to ensure the necessary structural and operational independence of JICS.

JICS is a statutory body tasked with inspecting and monitoring prisons in SA to ensure they comply with human rights standards established in the act.

The high court held that section 88A(b) was unconstitutional.

The section states that the CEO of JICS is accountable to the national commissioner of the department of correctional services for all monies received by the inspectorate.