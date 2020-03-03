Economy on the ropes as SA slips into recession

The country slipped into recession in the final three months of 2019, the country’s statistics bureau said on Tuesday, the second contraction to hit the economy in as many years.

It is the third recession the continent’s most industrialised economy has suffered since the end of apartheid in 1994, but the second since Cyril Ramaphosa came to power in 2018.

The weak performance piles pressure on Ramaphosa’s administration which has been struggling to keep his election pledge to revive economic activity in one of Africa’s powerhouses.

Instead, South Africa remains dogged by high and rising debt, low growth and soaring unemployment. Gross domestic product fell by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, after dropping by 0.8% in the previous three months, Statistics South Africa said.