Department of higher education and training aims to raise R64bn for student accommodation

The department of higher education and training aims to raise R64bn through private sector participation to address student housing needs.

“The money is to be raised over the next ten years. I must indicate that following engagements with universities, we have agreed that university students who are only able to access single-use accommodation that is not formally accredited will be able to access

support for this accommodation subject to the provision of a lease agreement. As we move forward, we will extend this arrangement to TVET colleges,” minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande said.

This was announced Nzimande as he addressed the national assembly about challenges and actions faced by the institution since the beginning of this academic year. Sowetan had previously reported about cores of desperate Wits University students who had been forced to sleep illegally in study halls, laboratories and in corridors on campus due to a shortage in accommodation. This was one of the many problems faced by students at institutions of higher learning across the country.