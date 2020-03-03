Department of higher education and training aims to raise R64bn for student accommodation
The department of higher education and training aims to raise R64bn through private sector participation to address student housing needs.
“The money is to be raised over the next ten years. I must indicate that following engagements with universities, we have agreed that university students who are only able to access single-use accommodation that is not formally accredited will be able to access
support for this accommodation subject to the provision of a lease agreement. As we move forward, we will extend this arrangement to TVET colleges,” minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande said.
This was announced Nzimande as he addressed the national assembly about challenges and actions faced by the institution since the beginning of this academic year. Sowetan had previously reported about cores of desperate Wits University students who had been forced to sleep illegally in study halls, laboratories and in corridors on campus due to a shortage in accommodation. This was one of the many problems faced by students at institutions of higher learning across the country.
Nzimande also added that through student housing infrastructure programme, the department is currently developing large projects comprising of 7,273 new beds at a number of universities.
“We have six housing projects in the pipeline where feasibility studies will undertaken this year,” he said.
He announced that he will also appoint a ministerial task team on infrastructure to, amongst other things, assist him in developing a comprehensive student accommodation strategy and closely supervise the infrastructure projects in the whole post school education and training sector.
He said the department is seeking to protect students from exploitation, prevent fraud and ensure that funding is directed to support the appropriate costs and quality of accommodation as far as possible.
