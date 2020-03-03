South Africa

Back to school for more than 1,000 JMPD cops who can’t shoot or direct traffic

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 03 March 2020 - 09:26
Members of the group, who graduated from the City of Johannesburg training academy in 2019, have been sent back to 'polish up' their skills.
Members of the group, who graduated from the City of Johannesburg training academy in 2019, have been sent back to 'polish up' their skills.
Image: JMPD

It is back to school for more than 1,000 newly graduated Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers who are unable to perform their duties.

Members of the group, who graduated from the City of Johannesburg training academy in 2019, after 18 months, have been sent back to “polish up” their skills.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the recall was part of the internal training requirement to boost recruits where they were lacking.

Minnaar said the department had done “in-service” training in the past for officers who were in need of enhancements.

Some officers reportedly had a phobia of directing traffic, while others were not competent enough to handle firearms.

“Training takes more than 18 months for officers to meet the tactical experience to get them competent in point duty and systematic vehicle checks. We will assess everyone individually.”

MMC Mally Mokoena wants JMPD chief investigated

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mally Mokoena wants the city council to approve an investigation into Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) ...
News
1 day ago

Soweto quiet after morning protest, say metro police

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department said there was minimal disruption from the #SowetoShutdown protest on Tuesday morning
News
1 week ago

Soweto councillors plan Eskom march as residents fume over 'faulty' meters

Residents of Nomzamo section in Soweto blockaded roads on Tuesday morning because they said they've been without electricity since May last year.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X