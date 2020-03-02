WATCH | Protesting Unizulu students torch police van

Students at the University of Zululand (Unizulu) main campus in Ongoye, northern KwaZulu-Natal, embarked on violent protest action and torched a police vehicle on Monday.

The situation in the area is believed to be extremely volatile as protesting students have blockaded roads around the campus and are reportedly stoning vehicles along the R102.

A police officer at the scene told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE they were searching for members who may have been in the police van when students hurled a petrol bomb at the vehicle.