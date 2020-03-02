WATCH | Police officer injured as refugees clash with law enforcement

About 200 refugees spent the night in a park on the outskirts of the Cape Town CBD after being removed from Greenmarket Square by law enforcement officials on Sunday.

The officers lined up again on Monday morning to enforce the court order granted to the city to prevent the group from relocating anywhere in the central business district.

Clashes broke out between law enforcement and refugees when they refused to move out of the park.

One refugee was arrested by police while a law enforcement officer injured her elbow in the fray.

The refugees, who are demanding relocation to other countries, citing fears for their safety in SA, have been protesting for months — first outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in St Georges Mall and then outside the Methodist church on Greenmarket Square.