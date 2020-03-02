Rain falls — but not enough to end water rationing in Makhanda

Last year a rain tank was donated which has helped with “our survival”, he said. “We didn’t even get her name [the donor] to thank her,” said Jantjies.

Zoleka Kate, principal of Fikizolo Primary in Joza, where the taps have run dry, said: “We had tanks, but they were empty. We were trying to get water from the municipality, but they did not deliver. There were times when we had to ask parents to come fetch their children because there was no water.”

Kate said she relies on “good Samaritans” for support. The JoJo tanks at the school were donated and filled up by the Gift of the Givers, which has been organising emergency drought relief in the area since February 2019.

“With 575 pupils, you can imagine what the toilets were like,” said Kate.

The January rains have helped fill the JoJo tanks, improving the situation at the school. However, Kate said she is still trying to get funding to attach pumps from the JoJo tanks to the toilets.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani said the department had recommended that schools close early if they do not have water on the premises. He said schools in the area surrounding Makhanda and some in the township had been worst affected.

Water cuts have seen businesses close temporarily. Earlier in the month, the department of home affairs had to shut its doors.

Problems with supply system

Water is supplied to Makhanda through the Waainek and James Kleynhans treatment works.

The James Kleynhans treatment works, on the east side of town, receives its raw water from the Orange and Fish rivers, but its capacity is limited to 10 megalitres per day.

Waainek, on the west side of town, receives most of its water from Howieson's Poort bam, but has only eight megalitres of capacity per day.

The dam has recently risen to about 50% capacity, while the Settlers Dam is at 5%.

Both dams ran dry last year, forcing the municipality to supply water only from the James Kleynhans treatment works, which had to operate at above design capacity at 12 megalitres a day.

The daily demand of the town is 18 megalitres a day.