Police refused to open my case, says assaulted pupil
A Limpopo pupil who was allegedly assaulted by her classmates after they accused her of dating one of the girls' boyfriends says she was turned away by police when she tried to open an assault case.
Christina Mogale, 19, said she was humiliated by the incident as it happened in full view of her schoolmates and other onlookers.
"I went to the police to open a case but they refused to open it and told me to report the incident at school. I was disappointed because I thought the police station is where one would find safety," said Mogale, a grade 11 pupil at Todani Secondary School in Tshilamba village in Limpopo.
"It was on Thursday and I was coming from school when I met the two girls. One of the girls accused me of dating her boyfriend, who is in the same class as us," Mogale said.
"One of the girls said she was going to make me look ugly and I should choose between being stabbed with a pair of scissors or having my hair cut. I decided to let her cut my hair and they later also assaulted me, saying I should stay away from their boyfriends. I did not understand because I am not even friends with the boy they were talking about. I only know him because he is my classmate."
She said she was humiliated by the incident as some people had taken videos of what was happening.
In a video, seen by Sowetan, one girl can be seen holding a pair of scissors and cutting Mogale's hair. Some voices can be heard in the background giggling and saying: "You are a loose girl and you have taken my boyfriend."
Mogale responded by saying she did not know that the boy was her boyfriend. The girl goes on to say she will cut her hair so she does not look good.
"The incident has humiliated me. It will be better if action was taken against the two girls so that they don't repeat their evil actions on other pupils," she said.
Mogale said she reported the matter at school and was only told not to come to school the next day.
"I don't know what is going to happen to those girls but I won't feel comfortable being in the same class as them. I don't know what they will do to me next. I'm scared," she said.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said police cannot refuse a person to open a case.
"If anyone wants to open a case, then the police should do so. I will find out what happened and corrective measures will be taken against the members who refused to open the case," Mojapelo said.
Limpopo education spokesperson Sam Makondo said the department was aware of the incident.
"The school will institute the necessary disciplinary processes. Bullying of whatever kind has no room in the sector," Makondo said.
