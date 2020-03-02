Police refused to open my case, says assaulted pupil

A Limpopo pupil who was allegedly assaulted by her classmates after they accused her of dating one of the girls' boyfriends says she was turned away by police when she tried to open an assault case.

Christina Mogale, 19, said she was humiliated by the incident as it happened in full view of her schoolmates and other onlookers.

"I went to the police to open a case but they refused to open it and told me to report the incident at school. I was disappointed because I thought the police station is where one would find safety," said Mogale, a grade 11 pupil at Todani Secondary School in Tshilamba village in Limpopo.

"It was on Thursday and I was coming from school when I met the two girls. One of the girls accused me of dating her boyfriend, who is in the same class as us," Mogale said.

"One of the girls said she was going to make me look ugly and I should choose between being stabbed with a pair of scissors or having my hair cut. I decided to let her cut my hair and they later also assaulted me, saying I should stay away from their boyfriends. I did not understand because I am not even friends with the boy they were talking about. I only know him because he is my classmate."

She said she was humiliated by the incident as some people had taken videos of what was happening.

In a video, seen by Sowetan, one girl can be seen holding a pair of scissors and cutting Mogale's hair. Some voices can be heard in the background giggling and saying: "You are a loose girl and you have taken my boyfriend."

Mogale responded by saying she did not know that the boy was her boyfriend. The girl goes on to say she will cut her hair so she does not look good.