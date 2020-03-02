Man wanted for rape of pensioner.

Police have launched a manhunt for an unknown man who allegedly raped a pensioner.

Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the police in Maake outside Tzaneen have launched a manhunt for an unknown suspect who broke into the house of an elderly woman at Mogapeng Village in the early hours of Sunday and allegedly raped her.

"It is alleged that the victim aged 101 was sleeping alone in the house when an intruder broke the door, got inside and raped her.”

“The Police were notified about the incident and a case of rape was opened. A manhunt was immediately activated,” said Mojapelo.