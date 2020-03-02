South Africa

Man wanted for rape of pensioner

By Peter Ramothwala - 02 March 2020 - 10:25
Police have launched a manhunt for an unknown man who allegedly raped a pensioner. 

Limpopo police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the police in Maake outside Tzaneen have launched a manhunt for an unknown suspect who broke into the house of an elderly woman at Mogapeng Village in the early hours of Sunday and allegedly raped her.

"It is alleged that the victim aged 101 was sleeping alone in the house when an intruder broke the door, got inside and raped her.” 

“The Police were notified about the incident and a case of rape was opened. A manhunt was immediately activated,” said Mojapelo.

Mojapelo added that preliminary investigations revealed that the victim is staying alone.

The Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant - General Nneke Ledwaba, has condemned the incident and urged community members to look after the elderly persons, especially women as they are often targeted in such incidents and avoid perpetrators taking advantage of their vulnerability.

The General instructed members of Social Crime Prevention of the South African Police Service to visit the family today and provide a report on the incident and plight of the victim.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact Lieutenant Colonel Jenny Meyer at 082 469 2625, the Crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station.

