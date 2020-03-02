Eastern Cape bus accident death toll rises to 25

Twenty-five people have been confirmed dead and 68 injured after a bus travelling from Cebe to Butterworth with a full load of passengers rolled 300m down a hill.

"Reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus, which subsequently rolled down a steep embankment, leaving 25 dead and approximately 62 injured," Fikile Mbalula said in a statement.

"To lose so many lives in a single accident is devastating and shocking." The bus was carrying over 80 mainly elderly people to the town centre in Butterworth, provincial transport department spokesman, Unathi Binqose, said.

Binqose also revealed to SowetanLive that the bus is owned by AB350 bus company.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down a very steep embankment," Binqose said, adding that the driver figured among the dead.

“The number of fatalities of the accident has increased to 25,” Road Traffic Management Cooperation spokesperson Simon Zwane told SowetanLive.

The CEO of AB350 bus company Nosipho Ngewu confirmed that the bus belongs to the company brand which is Scania.

“It is difficult to say what caused the accident at this stage, investigation has to take place,” Ngewu said

The crash was the deadliest accident in the province since 2015 when 35 people lost their lives. - Additional reporting by Noxolo Majavu