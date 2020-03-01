South Africa

Suspected wildlife trafficker offers cop a bribe – then plans to steal it back

By Staff Reporter - 01 March 2020 - 14:50
A suspect who wanted to bribe a police officer will now also face a charge of corruption, the Hawks say.
The Hawks have arrested a man for allegedly offering R100,000 to the investigating officer who had nabbed him on a wildlife trafficking charge.

Col Katlego Mogale said the suspect, along with three accomplices, will now also be facing charges of corruption when they appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.

The suspect's bribe bid was made when he was appearing on a wildlife trafficking offence last week Thursday.

Said Mogale: “He allegedly negotiated with the investigating officer to grant him bail and offered R100,000 as gratuity.

“An approved operation was conducted... The money which was intended as kickback to the officer was confiscated.”

The man and three people in his company were arrested.

Mogale said it was established that the suspects were allegedly planning to rob the police officer once the transaction was made, adding that “the plot failed”.

“Further investigation revealed more money on the suspects, which was seized.”

Creecy pays tribute to field rangers as war against rhino poaching sees signs of improvement

South African National Parks is beginning to win the fight against rhino poaching after years of struggle to combat the crime which was threatening ...
