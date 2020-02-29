Gauteng police arrest more than 900 suspects during Operation Okae Molao

Gauteng police and other law enforcement agencies arrested more than 900 suspects in various operations conducted throughout the province on Friday under Operation Okae Molao.

The suspects were arrested for various crimes.

During a roadblock on the N12 near Bekkersdal, a 32-year-old suspect was arrested after the truck he was driving was stopped and searched and drugs worth thousands of rand were seized and the truck impounded.

Police said the arrested suspects would appear in various magistrates’ courts in Gauteng in due course.