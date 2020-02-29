Firearms and ammunition found hidden in panels behind car’s seats

Several firearms and ammunition were found concealed behind the seats of a car pulled over by police in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on Friday night.

Police said members attached to the Lentegeur Crime Prevention Unit were conducting routine patrols in the area when they noticed a white Hyundai Elantra.

The driver and his passenger appeared nervous so they pulled over the vehicle.

“The passenger refused to comply, got out of the vehicle and left the scene.