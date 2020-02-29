South Africa

Eight-year-old murder victim Tazne van Wyk laid to rest

By sowetanlive - 29 February 2020 - 13:05
Eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk, whose body was found in a drain pipe almost two weeks after she went missing, was laid to rest in Elsies River on Saturday.
Eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk, whose body was found in a drain pipe almost two weeks after she went missing, was laid to rest in Elsies River on Saturday.
Image: change.org

Police minister Bheki Cele is among those attending the funeral of eight-year-old murder victim Tazne van Wyk in Elsies River on Saturday.

Tazne disappeared on February 7 while walking to a tuck shop across the road from her home. Her body was discovered two weeks later in a stormwater drain near the N1 outside Worcester.

The man accused of her murder, 54-year-old parolee Moyhdian Pangarker, appeared briefly in the Goodwood magistrate's court on February 21 and will appear in court again on April 17.  

'Death penalty! Death penalty!' Ramaphosa apologises to family of murdered Tazne van Wyk, 8

President Cyril Ramaphosa said 'the state should oppose bail and parole for perpetrators of rape and murder against women and children'
News
3 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa visits Tazne van Wyk's family in Elsies River

The grieving parents of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk have received a visit from President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Cape Flats suburb of Elsies River on ...
News
3 days ago

Ocean View gang crossfire death: NGO calls for harsher sentences for child killers

Hours after a seven-year-old-girl, Emaan Solomons, was shot and killed during crossfire between rival gangs in Ocean View, Cape Town, on Tuesday ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
Alleged drug dealer asks, 'Why me?', after house burnt down by angry community
X