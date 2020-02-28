Two South Africans in Japan diagnosed with coronavirus

Two South Africans who were working on a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus, the health ministry in Pretoria confirmed on Friday.

They were part of a group of 12 South Africans who were working on the Princess Diamond ship, and are still in Japan.

Ministry spokesperson Lwazi Manzi said the department had learnt of this three days ago.

“On 25 February 2020 we were informed by the Japanese authorities that two of these South Africans tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently being treated in Japan and the latest reports indicate they are currently asymptomatic,” Manzi said in a statement.

“The cruise ship arrived in the Japanese port of Yokohama with 3,700 people on board. On 1 February 2020 it was announced a patient who had disembarked in Hong Kong on 25 January had tested positive for coronavirus. This began a quarantine period on board the ship, which officially ended on 19 February 19. It was only at the end of the quarantine that the South African government was alerted about the 12 South Africans who were among the crew members on board the ship,” she said.