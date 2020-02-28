Sentencing of Adam Catzavelos to get under way

Adam Catzavelos, who was convicted of crimen injuria, will learn on Friday whether he will get jail time for his use of the k-word when referring to black people.

He is set to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

The Johannesburg businessman shot to fame after he filmed himself referring to black people using the k-word during a holiday in Greece in December 2018. In it, he bragged about there not being a single “k****r in sight” on the beach.

Catzavelos pleaded guilty to, and was convicted of, crimen injuria for the racist rant. He admitted in his plea to using the offensive word and conceded that it impaired the dignity of others.

Earlier this month, Catzavelos expressed remorse for his actions. In mitigation of sentence, he testified he had become a “better” person since doing community service at the Seth Mazibuko Foundation, in Soweto, where he had reportedly completed 100 hours of community service.