South Africa

School bus, woman trapped as heavy downpours hit Joburg

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 28 February 2020 - 17:18
A school bus transporting children was caught in flash floods in Soweto on Friday
A school bus transporting children was caught in flash floods in Soweto on Friday
Image: Pexels.com

A school bus carrying children was caught in flash floods in Soweto after a torrential downpour on Friday.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the bus ferrying schoolchildren became trapped in flash floods in Vundla Drive.

“There was also an old woman who was trapped in her house when it became waterlogged. We managed to rescue the children and the woman,” said Mulaudzi.

“We will monitor low lying areas such as Alexandra, Ivory Park and Kliptown because that is where we normally have flash floods, especially in informal settlements,” Mulaudzi said.

Man helps pupils cross swollen river

Following torrential rain that hit parts of the country, school children in a village in Mpumalanga were faced with crossing an overflowing river to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Nine drown in KZN this week, search for three others continues

At least nine people have drowned and three remain missing in KwaZulu-Natal in the past five days.
News
3 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
Alleged drug dealer asks, 'Why me?', after house burnt down by angry community
X