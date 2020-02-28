Fourth time unlucky for businessman as Sars sticks to its guns over R237m

A Cape Town businessman, whose model daughter raised eyebrows after getting an unsolicited “gift” of $15.3m (about R237m) from an admirer, has been evicted from his home.

On February 5 2020, the Constitutional Court dismissed Gary van der Merwe’s application for leave to appeal an eviction order requiring him to vacate his home, which is held by the company Zonnekus Mansion (Pty) Ltd.

The court held that the application bore no reasonable prospect of success, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) said.

Van der Merwe had, in 2016, failed to convince the high court in Cape Town to place a company already under liquidation (Zonnekus Mansion), in which his mother was until recently the sole director, under business rescue.