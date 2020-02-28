Agri Eastern Cape blasts AfriForum for meddling in sheep-export saga

Agri Eastern Cape has hit out at AfriForum for coming out “guns blazing” to help the National Council of SPCAs seek an interdict to halt the export of about 70‚000 live sheep to Kuwait by ship.

The case will be heard on Friday and follows the previous discovery of live sheep being exported by sea to the Middle East in October 2019‚ allegedly under horrendous conditions, reports SowetanLIVE's sister publication HeraldLIVE.

The council released a statement this week sating that AfriForum had agreed to represent it in court on Friday, with advocate Gerrie Nel leading the team.

However, Agri Eastern Cape president Doug Stern questioned why AfriForum was getting involved in unwarranted litigation when it was meant to protect the interests of farmers.

“It is evident the NSPCA is hell-bent on stopping this initiative, irrespective of the evidence presented,” he said. “Why AfriForum, who often state they represent the interests of farmers, are involving themselves in this unwarranted litigation is concerning to us as an organisation.

“Surely they have a responsibility to establish facts first, instead of guns blazing, to the detriment of the economy and a host of other economic factors.”

He said the previous shipment of sheep had followed all local and internationally accepted protocols and procedures.

“It is the contention of Agri EC that the responsible and ethical shipment of livestock holds huge potential for the expansion of the agricultural economy of the province.”