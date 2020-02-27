WATCH | Protesting Fort Hare students take to East London streets

University of Fort Hare student protesters on Thursday took to the East London CBD, blocking streets with rubble and lighting fires.

One third-year student, who asked to remain anonymous, told DispatchLIVE they were protesting against the exclusion of 3,000 students over unpaid registration fees at both the Alice and East London campuses.

“The SRC has failed us because not one of them is here,” said the protester.

One balaclava-clad student shouted “manyoronyoro ndini” [traitors] at police after they dispersed a group of students.