Tshwane University of Technology student protests shut campuses

Students at the Tshwane University of Technology have embarked on protests over unpaid monthly allowances and poor student accommodation.

The protests have affected classes for two days in a row as students blockaded the main road near the Pretoria West main campus and the Soshanguve and Garankuwa campuses.

TUT student representative council (SRC) member at the Soshanguve campus, Sizwe Buthelezi, told Sowetan that they were embarking on protests because varsity management had not yet resolved the issues that they had raised.

"There are students who are academically excluded and are not funded. On the other hand, other students have not yet received their allowances but they don't want to put them back in the system. Our [student] residences are not conducive for our students to reside in," Buthelezi said.

He said one of the student residences in Soshanguve could collapse at any time but students were made to live there.