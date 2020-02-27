Parents and 3 children 'kidnapped' by 'robbers' in Gauteng
A family of five survived being “kidnapped” during an “armed robbery” in Brakpan, Gauteng, in the early hours of Thursday.
They were found safe several hours later in Katlehong, about 30km from their home. Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the ordeal began at a residential complex in Palmridge Glen.
“The suspects took two television sets, a laptop and two cellular phones, before driving off with the family in their two cars.
“A couple aged 38 and 40, as well as their children, aged 20 months, six and 13 years old, were later dropped off.”
A case was opened for investigation at the Cleveland police station.
The family was found unharmed alongside their vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and Toyota double-cab bakkie.
Masondo said no arrests had been made and police were searching for three suspects.
“The police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.
“Anyone with information can call the nearest police station or crime stop on 0860 010 111. Information can also be given anonymously by downloading MySAPS App,” added Masondo.
