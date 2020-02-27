Parents and 3 children 'kidnapped' by 'robbers' in Gauteng

A family of five survived being “kidnapped” during an “armed robbery” in Brakpan, Gauteng, in the early hours of Thursday.

They were found safe several hours later in Katlehong, about 30km from their home. Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the ordeal began at a residential complex in Palmridge Glen.

“The suspects took two television sets, a laptop and two cellular phones, before driving off with the family in their two cars.

“A couple aged 38 and 40, as well as their children, aged 20 months, six and 13 years old, were later dropped off.”