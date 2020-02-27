Home affairs called to act on person soliciting money using fake Julius Malema passport

The EFF has called on the department of home affairs to act on the case of an unknown individual who is allegedly using a falsified passport in the name of its leader, Julius Malema.

The party said the individual used the falsified passport with an old picture of Malema, his birth date and an incorrect identity number.

In a statement, the EFF said the person contacts people using an e-mail Julius.malema232 @gmail.com and attempts to solicit money under Malema’s name.

“He recently contacted a businessman in Germany to solicit money and in his introduction, he identified himself as Julius Malema.

“The negative consequences this can have on CIC (commander in chief) Julius Malema's reputation, his security and the security of his family are immense and we are concerned that this individual has been operating under the falsified identity of the CIC since 2015,” the EFF said.