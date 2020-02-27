Concern as education share is cut

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has expressed concern that her department will now operate on a tight budget as there was no money allocated for new challenges.

Motshekga said this during an interview with Sowetan in Cape Town yesterday after finance minister Tito Mboweni budget speech.

Mboweni said education infrastructure allocations were reduced by R5.2bn over the medium term. In the 2019/2020 budget, the department was allocated a R24.5bn.

Motshekga said the stagnant economy and a stressed fiscus were to blame for the budget allocation cut.

"Unfortunately, they have cut down on the budget for infrastructure which means projects will come to a halt and we won't be able to do new projects," Motshekga said.

She added: "However, the budget will not disrupt what is already planned, but we can't plan beyond what we have planned."

Last year, over R30bn was allocated to build new schools and maintain schooling infrastructure and an additional R2.8bn was added to the school infrastructure backlogs grant to replace pit latrines at over 2,400 schools.

Motshekga said even though their budget has been cut, but their plans wouldn't be derailed.

"For instance, they won't take away the R700m for sanitation, but it will be difficult to provide sanitation for new schools coming up. In the issue of pit latrines there have been hiccups as we have had disturbances in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.