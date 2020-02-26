South Africa

UKZN SRC not bothered about source of ‘undisclosed amount’ Duduzane Zuma donated to students

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 26 February 2020 - 11:26
Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student representative council (SRC) says it's not its place to question or investigate where the money Duduzane Zuma donated to students comes from.

This after the public, including the former minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom, questioned the source of the “undisclosed amount”.

Speaking on 702, SRC president Sifiso Simelane said the question was not fair and not assisting the students at all.

“Duduzane is a businessman ... to question where his money is coming from is not assisting us,” he said.

“Duduzane is doing what the majority of people have failed to do, and that is contributing. We are facing a crisis here ... I fail to understand why people are focusing on that (sources of the money).”

IOL reported that the former president's son pledged the “undisclosed amount” of money to assist students after receiving letters asking for financial assistance.

In a viral video, Zuma can be heard pleading with the students to stop burning buildings

“To my good brothers at UKZN, let’s stop burning our buildings. We’re smarter than this. I understand your frustrations, I understand your anger.

“Let’s channel our frustrations, let’s hone in on our anger and let’s make a difference. We will sit down, I will come to you and we will do what needs to be done,” said Zuma.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X