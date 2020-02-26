South Africa

SA to cough up more for alcohol and tobacco, old age grants up by R80

By ANDISIWE MAKINANA - 26 February 2020 - 14:47
Finance minister Tito Mboweni ahead of the 2020 budget presentation in parliament on Wednesday.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni ahead of the 2020 budget presentation in parliament on Wednesday.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

South Africans will pay even more for alcohol and tobacco following yet another increase on sin taxes, announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday.

Bubbly lovers could think twice before popping that champagne, as excise duty on sparkling wine is set to go up by 6% from R13.55 to R14.36 a litre.

Excise duty on a 340ml can of beer goes up by 4.4% from R1.74 to R1.81. The same goes for cider and other alcoholic fruit drinks.

The duty on a 750ml bottle of spirits such as vodka, gin and whisky will jump from R65.84 to R68.73.

An option would perhaps be sticking with traditional African beer which will not be affected by the new increases.

Bubbly lovers and cigarette smokers are about to feel the pinch, following yet another tax increase by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday.
Bubbly lovers and cigarette smokers are about to feel the pinch, following yet another tax increase by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday.
Image: Nolo Moima

The excise duty rate on an unfortified 1 litre bottle of wine will go up by 19c from R4.20 to R4.39 and from R7.03 to R7.34 for a litre of fortified wine.

Mboweni announced that the duty on a pack of 20 cigarettes will go up by 74c from R16.66 to R17.40, while duty on a typical 23g cigar will go up by 7.5% to R96.45.

To adjust for inflation, the government proposes to increase the general fuel levy by 16c a litre and the Road Accident Fund levy by 9c a litre from April 1.

Treasury documents show that taxes on alcohol and tobacco are determined within a policy framework that targets the excise duty burden.

“The excise burdens for most types of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products currently exceed the targeted level as a result of above-inflation increases and price fluctuations,” reads the 2020 budget review.

“Government will increase most excise duties by an amount that matches expected inflation of 4.4% for 2020/21, and by 6% in the case of sparkling and 7.5% for pipe tobacco and cigars.”

Unemployed graduates protest outside parliament

A group of unemployed graduates have joined about 500 unionists who have descended in parliament just before finance minister Tito Mboweni tabled his ...
News
1 hour ago

While it may be tough times for “sinners”, social grant recipients have something to smile about as the grants that provide relief to millions of poor households are set to increase in April.

Mboweni announced that old age, disability, war veterans and care dependency grants will increase by R80 to R1,860 per month. The foster care grant will go up by R40 to R1,040, while the child support grant will increase by R20 in April from R425 to R445.

Over the next three years, the total number of social grant beneficiaries is expected to increase by almost a million to about 19-million by 2022/23, according to the Treasury's budget review document.

It also shows that funds amounting to R406.2m in 2020/21, R517.3m in 2021/22 and R626m in 2022/23 are reprioritised - mainly to the early childhood development conditional grant.

As a result, the subsidy rate per child will increase by 23.8% from R15 in 2019/20 to R18.57 in 2022/23.

By 2022/23, government estimates it will provide access to early childhood development services to almost 700,000 children under the age of four.

Protesters outside parliament outline their demands before Mboweni's Budget Speech

A group of about 50 people, mostly women, are protesting outside parliament in Cape Town ahead of the tabling of the national Budget Speech, ...
News
3 hours ago

DA proposes fiscal rule to rein in government debt

The tabling of a private member’s bill to control debt comes ahead of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech on Wednesday
News
2 days ago

20 students in competition to solve SA's economic, social challenges

A group of 20 students have been given an opportunity to find practical and workable solutions to some of the country’s key social and economic ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

#Budget2020: Women protest outside parliament ahead of budget speech
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
X