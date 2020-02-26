SA to cough up more for alcohol and tobacco, old age grants up by R80

South Africans will pay even more for alcohol and tobacco following yet another increase on sin taxes, announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday.

Bubbly lovers could think twice before popping that champagne, as excise duty on sparkling wine is set to go up by 6% from R13.55 to R14.36 a litre.

Excise duty on a 340ml can of beer goes up by 4.4% from R1.74 to R1.81. The same goes for cider and other alcoholic fruit drinks.

The duty on a 750ml bottle of spirits such as vodka, gin and whisky will jump from R65.84 to R68.73.

An option would perhaps be sticking with traditional African beer which will not be affected by the new increases.