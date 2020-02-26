Pilchards temporarily canned from national school nutrition menu

The department of basic education has suspended the serving of canned pilchards as part of the national school nutrition menu across the country.

The recall of canned pilchards in tomato sauce in 400g tins sold under the Shoprite, Checkers and OK house brands was announced by manufacturer West Point Processors on Saturday. This was due to a "canning deficiency" that could make them "unfit for consumption".

The recall was extended to pilchards in chilli sauce as well — sold by retailers countrywide under 12 brands, the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) announced on Monday night.

Following this announcement, the education department "has instructed all provinces to communicate with their respective suppliers to stop supplying these products as part the national school nutrition programme (NSNP) menu with immediate effect," said spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga in a statement on Wednesday.