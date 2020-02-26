Phone call to dad set in motion tearful reunion with 'kidnapped' schoolboy

It was a telephone call to his father that set in motion the tearful reunion between a 14-year-old school pupil who was allegedly abducted and his family on Wednesday.

It appears that the would-be child-snatchers abandoned their plans and simply dumped the boy at a shopping mall.

The pupil, who is not being named to protect his identity, was reported missing from Queens High School in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Monday. He was found at Maponya Mall in Soweto after a frantic two-day search.

It was via a call from security guards at the mall that the family realised the boy was safe. It was the child's father who broke the news to police.

“This morning at around 10.30am, we received information from the father to say that he was called by the security guards at Maponya Mall to say the child is there,” said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.