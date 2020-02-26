South Africa

Party pickets against extension of Zondo commission proceedings

By Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa - 26 February 2020 - 13:43
A handful of members of the Forum 4 Service Delivery party demonstrated against the extension.
Image: Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa

Members of the Forum 4 Service Delivery party gathered outside the Johannesburg building where the Zondo commission is taking place on Wednesday morning to protest about the extension of the inquiry's proceedings.

The group is demanding the release of an interim report on state capture, saying the evidence gathered should be handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police for arrests.

The high court in Pretoria has granted the state capture commissiona “last and final” extension of its term to March 31 2021. This was announced on Monday, sparking the picket.

“Our problem is this state capture commission, as far as (former public protector) Thuli Madonsela was concerned, gave it a time frame of six months. It’s been more than two years now, with no result and no arrest,” said Forum 4 Service Delivery president Mbahare Kekana.

Kekana said there was clear evidence, and prima facie cases, against individuals, but there have been no arrests.

“We need an interim report or provisional report so that we can at least know what was done and what the implications are,” he said.

Kekana said they were planning to write to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo about their dissatisfaction and ask for assurance that, by March 2021, the commission will have concluded. Should the commission apply for another extension, he said they would contact their lawyers and oppose it.

“If he (Zondo) has to work night shift, or Sundays, he must do it, but come March, he must be done. The sooner he finishes, the faster we can move on as a country,” Kekana said.

