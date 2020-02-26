Party pickets against extension of Zondo commission proceedings

“Our problem is this state capture commission, as far as (former public protector) Thuli Madonsela was concerned, gave it a time frame of six months. It’s been more than two years now, with no result and no arrest,” said Forum 4 Service Delivery president Mbahare Kekana.

Kekana said there was clear evidence, and prima facie cases, against individuals, but there have been no arrests.

“We need an interim report or provisional report so that we can at least know what was done and what the implications are,” he said.

Kekana said they were planning to write to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo about their dissatisfaction and ask for assurance that, by March 2021, the commission will have concluded. Should the commission apply for another extension, he said they would contact their lawyers and oppose it.

“If he (Zondo) has to work night shift, or Sundays, he must do it, but come March, he must be done. The sooner he finishes, the faster we can move on as a country,” Kekana said.