Ocean View gang crossfire death: NGO calls for harsher sentences for child killers

Hours after a seven-year-old-girl, Emaan Solomons, was shot dead during crossfire between rival gangs in Ocean View, Cape Town, on Tuesday evening, calls were made for harsher measures to be taken against those convicted of killing children.

The sentiment was expressed by the Butterfly JH Foundation on Wednesday after what it described as a ruthless killing.

“Emaan did not deserve to die, she's not a statistic,” said the organisation’s founding member, Rev June Major.

The foundation, which provides free counselling and prevention services to those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, said the death opened wounds surrounding the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

Van Wyk, who went missing from her Elsies River home almost three weeks ago, was found dead by police last Wednesday night. Moehydien Pangaker, 54, who was on parole, was arrested and charged with her murder.

“Tazne is not even buried yet and we lose another little child,” Major said.