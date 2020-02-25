South Africa

WATCH | EFF booted from Eastern Cape provincial legislature

By Mkhululi Ndamase and Luke Charter - 25 February 2020 - 14:28
EFF members being escorted from the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature.
EFF members being escorted from the Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature.

EFF members were unceremoniously removed from the Eastern Cape  provincial legislature ahead of premier Oscar Mabuyane's state of the province address after complaints that they were inappropriately dressed in their trademark red overalls.

After a heated exchange, the members ignored speaker Helen Sauls-August's instruction to leave the house and a scuffle began as security tried to forcefully remove them from the house, DispatchLIVE reported.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga took exception, saying that the Eastern Cape should avoid repeating the chaos at the North West state of the province address; where EFF MPLs were assaulted after interrupting premier Job Mokgoro during his address.

Sauls-August then demanded that Bhanga himself also leave, which he refused to do.

Security staff then forcibly removed the EFF members while Bhanga remained. Sauls-August said she would refer Bhanga to the ethics committee for his refusal  to leave the house.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X