Right to privacy under scrutiny as Constitutional Court hears Rica 'spying' case

The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica) violates the right to privacy in a number of areas — and for that reason it is unconstitutional.

This was the submission made on Tuesday by lawyers for the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and journalist Sam Sole to the Constitutional Court.

They seek to confirm orders made by the high court in Pretoria in September 2019.

The high court declared that Rica was unconstitutional to the extent that it failed to contain adequate safeguards to protect the rights to privacy, access to courts, freedom of expression and the media, and legal privilege.

Steven Budlender SC, for amaBhungane and Sole, told the Constitutional Court that because state surveillance of private communications had a serious effect on fundamental rights, it was imperative there were in place proper and stringent safeguards to protect the rights of the public.

He said failure to put such safeguards in place rendered Rica unconstitutional.