Power of minister to appoint Rica judge in spotlight at ConCourt

A number of Constitutional Court judges on Tuesday observed that surveillance legislation does not have an empowering provision for the appointment of a designated judge to authorise interception orders.

Another judge noted there was no requirement in the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica) for an applicant seeking an interception order to make it under oath.

This could lead to the applicant not telling the truth to the judge, and not being held liable for the lies because the application was not made under oath, the judge observed.

These observations were made in the court application by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism and journalist Sam Sole, who want the court to confirm an order made by the high court in Pretoria in September 2019.

The high court ordered that Rica was unconstitutional to the extent that it failed to contain adequate safeguards to protect the rights to privacy, access to courts, freedom of expression and the media, and legal privilege.

Rica is the law which permits the interception of people's communications by authorised state officials, including police and state security.

Though the high court can declare a portion of the act unconstitutional, only the Constitutional Court can confirm the constitutional invalidity.

The issue of the lack of an empowering provision in the appointment of the designated judge was first raised by Justice Chris Jafta, who asked Steven Budlender SC, counsel for amaBhungane and Sole, whether there was any section in the act empowering the justice minister to appoint the judge.