Numsa to approach court again to compel SAA to consult workers over retrenchments

Representatives of workers at embattled SAA have threatened to approach the courts for the second time to force the airline to consult workers before publicising business-rescue plans.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) are set to take legal action against the business rescue practitioners (BRP).

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, Numsa spokesperson, said they had written to the BRPs at SAA to stop them making public their business rescue plans on March 6 before having done the following:

“Disclosed all relevant documentation to allow workers to engage in meaningful consultation pertaining to the business and affairs of SAA. Consulted with workers and disclosed the draft BR plan so that we may make submissions and propose possible alternatives.

“Allowed workers sufficient opportunity to review the plan in order that they may make submissions or propose alternatives,” Hlubi-Majola said.

On Friday, the labour court dismissed the union’s application to compel SAA to consult employees pending retrenchments.