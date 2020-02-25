NPA confirms former Drakensberg Boys' Choir School pupil to stand trial for rape

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that a former Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School pupil will stand trial for rape in April.

On Monday, news broke that, in 2018, a then 13-year-old boy was allegedly raped at the school by another pupil, who was 14 at the time.

According to a report by eNCA, the matter was handled internally, with a school disciplinary hearing finding that the sexual act was consensual. However, the NPA disagreed.