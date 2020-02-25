Family still in shock over girl's 'killing by her father'
The family of the Soweto man who allegedly assaulted his daughter who later died at a clinic is still in disbelief at what happened.
The 57-year-old man from Dlamini allegedly beat up his daughter, who lived with him, and later took her to a clinic. The grade 1 girl was certified dead at the clinic from the injuries she sustained.
Yesterday, the family of the man met at the house where the incident happened still trying to come to terms with the tragedy. When Sowetan visited the modest face-brick home, the family refused to speak and allowed one of its members, who did not want to introduce herself, to talk.
"We can't say anything at the moment. What we can confirm for now is that yes, this is the home where the incident happened. We are still shocked as a family. We do not know how this thing could have happened," she said.
"We don't know what actually happened as there were no witnesses. He took the child to Tshiawelo Clinic but we are not sure if the child actually died there. We are shocked with the whole thing."
Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the man took his daughter to Tshiawelo Clinic on Sunday.
"It is alleged that the suspect brought his daughter to the clinic after he assaulted her . The child was certified dead on arrival. Police were called and the man was arrested."
The news of the child's death also shocked neighbours who knew both the father and his daughter. "I don't know how he could have done something like this. He was a nice guy who liked playing his drums. I am actually shocked.
"He was just a guy who liked his zol [dagga] a lot. That is all. He never looked like a violent man," one of the neighbours said.
Another neighbour said: "On Friday I saw him coming from the shops with his daughter. They were happy together. I was shocked to see him coming out of a police van on Sunday morning with shackles on his ankles.
"I am still asking myself what could have happened."
The father is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court today to face a murder charge.
