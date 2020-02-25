Family still in shock over girl's 'killing by her father'

The family of the Soweto man who allegedly assaulted his daughter who later died at a clinic is still in disbelief at what happened.

The 57-year-old man from Dlamini allegedly beat up his daughter, who lived with him, and later took her to a clinic. The grade 1 girl was certified dead at the clinic from the injuries she sustained.

Yesterday, the family of the man met at the house where the incident happened still trying to come to terms with the tragedy. When Sowetan visited the modest face-brick home, the family refused to speak and allowed one of its members, who did not want to introduce herself, to talk.

"We can't say anything at the moment. What we can confirm for now is that yes, this is the home where the incident happened. We are still shocked as a family. We do not know how this thing could have happened," she said.

"We don't know what actually happened as there were no witnesses. He took the child to Tshiawelo Clinic but we are not sure if the child actually died there. We are shocked with the whole thing."