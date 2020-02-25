Cops 'won't' arrest stadium hooligan

The driver of a SUV who invaded a pitch and attempted to run over players and match officials during an ABC Motsepe League match in Brits, North West, could face charges.

The unidentified man who drove his luxury BMW X5 onto the pitch at a game between Luka Ball Controllers and Polokwane City Rovers in Letlhabile on Sunday, was apparently part of a rowdy group at the match.

Although it was unclear what caused the horror incident that was captured on video, social media users claimed the driver had been unhappy with the refereeing decisions during the game.

Videos of the man driving in high speed onto the field and chasing players went viral on social media yesterday.

The owner of Ball Controllers, who is a former Bloemfontein Celtic player, Kenny Makara, told Sowetan he tried to open a case on Sunday afternoon but the police were not very helpful.

"What happened was attempted murder. I am still in shock because that guy nearly killed us," Makara said.

"We went to the police on Sunday to open a case but officers at the station told us that this is not a criminal case and they only made a report. I was very disappointed but I will go back to try to open a case again."