South Africa

WATCH | Shots fired in Durban brawl

By Orrin Singh - 24 February 2020 - 14:55
A screenshot from the video.
A screenshot from the video.
Image: Screenshot

The police are looking into an incident of public violence after footage of a brawl emerged on social media on Monday. 

The video shows two groups of men in an argument where one of the men brandishes a firearm and fires a warning shot. He fires another shot a short while later. 

The incident is understood to have occurred in Chatsworth, south of Durban. 

Chatsworth community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Jakes Singh said he had alerted local police to the incident and was awaiting more information. 

This is a developing story. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X