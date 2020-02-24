WATCH | Hippo drops in at St Lucia service station for a quick graze

Why did the hippo cross the road?

To make its monthly pit-stop at the Engen service station in St Lucia, of course.

Footage of a hippo casually waddling into a garage in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town on Sunday night has gone viral, with nearly 18,000 views so far.

The 30-second clip posted to Facebook by OK Express, which is based at the garage, shows the hippo slowly strolling in, much to the delight of customers.