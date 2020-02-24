EFF insists Mashego still Gauteng caucus leader

The EFF says its Gauteng leader Mandisa Mashego has not left her position despite her not carrying out her duties in the provincial legislature.

Yesterday, Sunday World newspaper reported that Mashego had resigned as the caucus leader of the party in Gauteng and as a member in the legislature.

But EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said as far as they were concerned Mashego was still an EFF leader in the province.

"Nothing has changed; we have not received anything from her. The last we received from her was a sick note ahead of the plenary meeting where she was excused," Pambo said.

Sowetan has established that Mashego has not been performing her duties as caucus leader of EFF in the legislature since January.